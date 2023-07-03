Across every generation, Tasmanian Aboriginal elders have played, and continue to play, an important role as cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, and leaders in the community.
In recognition of the 2023 NAIDOC Week theme For Our Elders, the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) is hosting several events to celebrate Tasmanian elders and discuss the significant health issues that affect the Indigenous community and the barriers that can prevent care.
LGH Aboriginal health liaison officer and Tasmanian Aboriginal Elder Delia Summers said the hospital aimed to improve the quality of care for Tasmanian Aboriginals and create better networks and outcomes for the community.
"The Tasmania Health Service Northern Aboriginal Action Group rana rrala payngana rrala will be conducting four cultural workshops for administration, support, nursing, medical, and allied health staff members to attend," Ms Summers said.
"Elder Aunty Lola Greeno will be running a shell bracelet-making workshop, which is women's business, so for female staff members only. Elder Uncle Rex Greeno will be running a clapstick activity which is men's business and open to male staff members only. I will be holding a basket weaving workshop which is women's business, so for female staff members only, and Elder Aunty Nola Hooper will be running a yarning circle open to both male and female staff members.
"I think it's really important for the wider community in the hospital to be able to come to these sessions and for us to be able to share with them our cultural knowledge."
rana rrala payngana rrala was formed in 2019 with the palawa kani name meaning "strong body, strong mind", and has helped guide actions to make the LGH and areas across Tasmanian Health Service North more culturally appropriate, respectful, and welcoming for Aboriginal people.
"Knowing how to work with Aboriginal people that come into the hospital is really important from a cultural perspective," she said.
"For many Indigenous people, just coming into the hospital can be daunting, so we want to remove as many barriers as possible to stop them from accessing the proper care.
"And these workshops are a great opportunity for staff to sit down with our elders and talk about how to provide a culturally appropriate service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people that come into the hospital."
READ MORE: Suspected arson causes thousands in damage
Ms Summers said while the hospital has come a long way since she began working, more work still needed to be done.
"When I started 17 years ago, I looked around, and I thought, 'this is not culturally welcoming. This is not culturally supportive of my community'," she said.
"Back then, there was nothing here that says 'you belong', not even a flag.
"It has been a long and challenging journey, but things are changing for the better.
"People ring me and say having the flags makes them feel so connected, so that is nice feedback to hear. But of course, more work still needs to be done."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.