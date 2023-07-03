Former world champion Geoff Huegill will be hosting a performance clinic in Launceston later this month.
The 44-year-old, who won two Olympics medals, seven world and seven Commonwealth titles and held eight world records, will be passing on his knowledge at Launceston Aquatic Centre between 8.30 and 10.30am on July 13 and 14.
Huegill will be holding the same clinic at Hobart Aquatic Centre on July 10-11.
The focus for each session will be dives, relay changeovers and techniques.
The Tasmanian state team will be competing at the New Zealand Short-Course Championships from August 8-12.
Tokyo Olympic coach Wayne Lawes will be in attendance at a training day at Oatlands Aquatic Centre on July 8 and during the 11 days in New Zealand.
The team of 16 swimmers includes nine from the North.
Lawes will be joined by head coach Rachel Brennemo (HC) and development coach Trent McLaughlin, of Launceston Aquatic Club.
Northern swimmers make up 39 of the 55-strong Tasmanian team heading to Sydney Olympic Park for the School Sport Australia championships.
Tasmania is sending 34 swimmers in the secondary (13 to 19 years) team to compete between August 21 and 26 and 21 in the primary (10 to 12 years) team in action from August 25-29.
The team includes 24 swimmers from South Esk and 10 from Launceston Aquatic Club.
The Tasmanian Short-Course Championships will be held at Hobart Aquatic Centre from September 9-10.
Warm-up is from 8am with the first event from 9am with the first afternoon session from 4pm.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.