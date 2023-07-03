One advocacy group claims the City of Launceston's below-inflation rate rise will still put pressure on residents.
Tasmanian Ratepayers Association president Lionel Morrell said the group was "cynical" of the 4.5 per cent rise to the minimum payment rate approved in the 2023/2024 City of Launceston budget.
"Many people, not just welfare recipients, are having to choose between paying a grocery bill, a doctor's bill and fuel costs versus the increasing council rates and other utility charges," Mr Morrell said.
"It shouldn't have increased anywhere near this amount ... the increase is actually way out of sync (with CPI inflation)."
The rate of CPI inflation measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in the March quarters of 2021, 2022 and 2023 was 1.1 per cent, 5.8 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively.
After increases were frozen for the 2020/2021 council budget, the minimum amount payable by ratepayers increased by 3.8 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 4.5 per cent for the three following financial years.
The budget, which includes $20.6 million in capital works largely earmarked for renewal and upgrade of recreation spaces, was billed as a "statement of our values" by acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins.
Acting mayor Matthew Garwood said in a statement on this year's budget that the council sought to limit any immediate financial impacts to residents while balancing service and infrastructure delivery.
"The City of Launceston isn't immune to rising costs in materials and other expenses," Cr Garwood said.
"However, the council's position was to not pass on the full impact of these cost increases to ratepayers as part of the annual budget.
"The council plans to address the issue of rising costs and maintaining financial sustainability by implementing more gradual rate increases and conducting level of service reviews."
Mr Morrell said the spend on capital works was poorly timed due to the increased labour and material costs and would not represent value for money.
He also said it was not just homeowners that would feel the impact of the rate rise, as landlords would likely pass on increased costs.
"Talking about a sustainable pricing model is terrific, but what about household sustainable pricing," Mr Morrell said.
"There's a lack of any sort of empathy with the struggling ratepayer.
"People think ratepayers are wealthy because they own a property and pay rates, but renters ... let's not forget the person that's struggling to pay increased rent."
Overall, Mr Morrell said the budget showed the council's priorities did not necessarily match the hardship community members were experiencing.
"I don't think it is the community's priority," he said.
"If the council had maintained the status quo and did not increase rates at all, then they could be congratulated, but even then, it would be the same as last year, and that wasn't affordable either."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
