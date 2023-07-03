A helicopter will search a river in Launceston for a Burnie teenager missing since April 30.
Police said the Westpac Rescue helicopter would search the Norh Esk River on July 3.
"Police remain committed to finding 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell and the aerial search today will cover the area around the Henry Street Bridge where Shyanne-Lee was last seen around 8.30pm on April 30," Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson, of Northern CIB, said.
The missing girl is described as about 160cm and of slim build with blonde hair.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area.
She was also wearing bike shorts.
Anyone with information that would help police find her or determine her movements is asked to contact police on 131 444 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
