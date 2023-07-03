The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police to use helicopter in search for Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated July 3 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing girl Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.
Missing girl Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.

A helicopter will search a river in Launceston for a Burnie teenager missing since April 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.