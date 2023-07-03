Cavaliers and Northern Hawks have given an insight into the rivalry which has dominated Tasmanian netball in recent years.
The Silverdome co-tenants meet in a fourth consecutive qualifying final on Saturday having enjoyed a monopoly on the top two spots in the Tasmanian Netball League and won the last five premierships between them.
The clubs' opposing coaches used the same word to describe their relationship.
"On the court it's white-line fever and it's on. But off court there is a real respect with each other," said Cavaliers co-coach Dannie Carstens.
The Hawks' Alicia Sargent responded: "I think everyone are fierce competitors and want to do what it takes to get the win but there's a really strong respect between the teams as well."
The premiership trophy has alternated between the clubs since 2018 with the Cavaliers winning by five goals in both the qualifying and grand finals in 2021 before the Hawks won last year's qualifier by just three before storming past Cripps to claim the title.
The Hawks have dominated this season, winning all 14 of their fixtures with margins of three and 15 goals in victories over the Cavs.
Both coaches said the teams' dominance reflected well on netball in the North.
"It's fantastic to see we've had that depth and strength in Launceston for so many years," Sargent said. "It's great to see that evolution across the state and really good for netball in the North.
"Only having two State League clubs in one area creates a really strong vibe whereas there are a few more down south so are spread out a bit more.
"There's definitely a strong rivalry there and the fact that the clubs stem from different feeder clubs makes for showcase events when they come up against each other and that brings together the whole netball community."
Carstens, who co-coaches Cavs with Lou Carter, credited the strength of grass-roots netball including junior competitions, rep teams and development academies.
"It's so good for netball in the North to have this," she said.
"Arrows were probably the last really strong southern club and Cripps knocking us off in last year's preliminary final."
Carstens said while club stalwarts like Hawks Gemma Poke and Danni Pickett plus Cavs Estelle Margetts and Shelby Miller have long shared a mutual respect, she had also seen it coming through the next generation of players including sisters Eunice and Esther Kidmas and Olive Morris.
"They are part of a new wave of juniors coming through that play a lot of programs together in the elite development squad so they spend time away from the Hawks-Cavs contests."
The teams' qualifying final will be at 3pm on Saturday at the Silverdome.
