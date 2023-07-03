A drop in housing prices is nothing for investors to worry about for the long-term, Tasmanian real estate leader says.
Launceston house prices have fallen once again over the June quarter, wiping out the small gain made in May.
CoreLogic data shows Northern prices declined by 0.3 per cent last month, making it an 8.8 per cent decline over 12 months.
Real Estate Institute Tasmania president Michael Walsh said the figure was "surprisingly low" compared to bigger drops interstate.
"I think the market can survive that quite nicely," Mr Walsh said.
"If after 12 months of interest rates rises that's the figures, they're minor corrections in the market."
While the long-term was unpredictable, he said he wasn't expecting housing prices to continue decreasing significantly.
The North-West and West suffered a dip in the past month of 0.2 per cent, however was stronger for the quarter finishing 1.6 per cent higher.
Nationally regional housing values trended higher, but at a slower pace relative to the capitals, the data showed.
CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said housing values across Launceston and the North-East appeared to be stabilising.
"Compared with regional Tasmania more broadly, where dwelling values were up half a percent through the June quarter, the Launceston and North East region of Tasmania is showing slightly weaker conditions," Mr Lawless said.
He said the drop in value arrived after a significant boost between the onset of COVID-19 and the peak in May 2022.
The median house price in Northern Tasmania is $519,858 the data shows, while the North-West and West is $455,541 and Hobart remains the state's highest at $651,187.
Meanwhile, Hobart bucked the national trend for capital cities to also register a dip in house prices for June.
Housing prices in Tasmania's capital suffered the largest cumulative decline of 12.9 per cent below a record high in May last year.
Mr Walsh said he had observed a change in buyer.
The number of investors isn't as strong as it has been, while first home buyers are "still there" but with adjusted expectations and affordability criteria, he said.
While the data showed Northern rental conditions had eased with vacancy rates higher than last year at 2.3 per cent. It remains below the decade average of 3.7 per cent.
Molly Appleton
