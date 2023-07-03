The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston real estate can 'survive' dip in house prices

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
House prices in Launceston have dipped, however there's hope it won't impact investors in the long run. Picture by Paul Scambler
House prices in Launceston have dipped, however there's hope it won't impact investors in the long run. Picture by Paul Scambler

A drop in housing prices is nothing for investors to worry about for the long-term, Tasmanian real estate leader says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.