Police are investigating an early morning fire at a vacant house in Mowbray, which firefighters say caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Crews from Launceston and Rocherlea were called to the scene of the blaze at 415-417 Invermay Road, Mowbray shortly before 2.50am on Monday, July 3.
A Tasmania Fire Service spokesperson said it took officers about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, and TFS investigators estimated the damage to be about $50,000.
External fire damage is visible towards the rear of the building, with charring to weatherboards and the roof.
Investigators identified three distinct points of origin for the fire, leading them to conclude it was deliberately-lit and the matter has been passed on to Tasmania Police.
TFS confirmed the property was vacant at the time of the fire.
Police confirmed an investigation into the fire was taking place, and asked for anybody with information to contact Tasmania Police or Crime Stoppers Tasmania and quote reference number OR717070.
Tasmania Police recorded a total of 490 incidents of arson and related offences in the 2021/2022 financial year.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
