The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

A fire at a vacant house on Invermay Road may have been deliberate

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire at Invermay Road, Mowbray on July 3. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire at Invermay Road, Mowbray on July 3. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Police are investigating an early morning fire at a vacant house in Mowbray, which firefighters say caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.