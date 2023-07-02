Launceston's Jake Hinds is unlikely to have another crowd at North Hobart Oval react like Saturday's one did.
Down by a goal in the 22nd minute of the final quarter, the 24-year-old won a holding the man free-kick before kicking truly to draw level, setting the stage for Sam Siggins' brilliance and a Tasmanian win.
"It's one of the best experiences I've ever been a part of, to come away with the win is exceptional and I can't really explain it," he said.
"To put the boys in the vicinity of a win and for the rest of the boys to come away with it, it gives me goosebumps and it's what you play for."
Taking on a playing-assistant coach role at Launceston this year, Hinds played a crucial part in Tasmania's first two goals - passing to Jack Tomkinson and Brad Cox-Goodyer.
He had an injury scare early in the second term, coming from the ground after a heavy knock below his knees which saw him sport a colourful and bruised shin post-game.
Like many at the game, Hinds saw the Queensland win as step one of a major journey.
"You've got to look at the bigger picture - the Tassie team and the stadium being announced, all of that noise around it - this is one of the first steps towards the journey to it," he said
"To be a part of it is super special and to get a win just tops it off."
The forward is leading the Tasmanian State League's Peter Hudson Medal by three goals after finishing one behind Colin Garland last season.
A product of the Mariners' junior program, Hinds was an under-15 All-Australian, with Saturday's game his first senior Tasmanian experience as he was playing in Queensland during 2019 when an under-25 side played Victoria Metro.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.