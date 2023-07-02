Take a look at the photos shot at the first major event held by the Pakistani Society of Launceston, Eid Hungama.
The Examiner's Rod Thompson was on hand to capture moments the community drew together for one of two major Islamic celebrations.
From food and jewelry markets, games and an alluring aroma of traditional Pakistani food, Launceston was treated to a taste of Pakistani culture.
Along with sharing a bit of culture, Pakistani Society of Launceston member Narmeen Khan said they wanted to recreate what festivities looked like in Pakistan.
"The thing that we're trying to do right now is called Mela in Pakistan, which is like a carnival," Ms Khan said.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.