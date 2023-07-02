St Ailbes Hall was transformed into a place of Pakistani music, food and culture on Sunday thanks to the efforts of the Pakistani Society of Launceston (PSL) and their first major event, Eid Hungama.
Last Wednesday marked the start of Eid al-Ahda, one of two major celebrations in Islamic culture, and on Sunday the society extended the celebration to Launceston.
From food and jewelry markets, games and and an alluring aroma of traditional Pakistani food, Launceston was treated to a taste of Pakistani culture.
PSL member Narmeen Khan said they were overwhelmed by the turnout.
"It's not just Pakistani's, there's a lot of locals here which is great," Ms Khan said.
"Everyone seems to be enjoying it and even the locals are trying Pakistani food."
One visitor, Tom Wickert said he was keen for the food, but also to see the diversity within Launceston.
"I was looking for some local events going on through the council website and saw this, I figured there would be some really good food," he said.
Along with sharing a bit of culture, Ms Khan said they wanted to recreate what festivities looked like in Pakistan.
"The thing that we're trying to do right now is called Mela in Pakistan, which is like a carnival," Ms Khan said.
"People have different stalls, you try new food, there's shopping and there's a lot of things for the kids to do."
Among the stallholders was Fozia Abid, who was selling traditional Pakistani dresses in an array of colours.
"I'm based out of Hobart but sell to all of Australia, I came up to Launceston for this Eid festival to sell my dresses," she said.
Ms Khan said it was important to share their celebration with the City as it was a part of their identity.
"We also want the locals to know that there is this community who has their own food, dress and language and integrate with them," Ms Khan said.
"Even though we are living here our roots are still in Pakistan; we want our children to know where their roots are and where they belong."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues.
