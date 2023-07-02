The Examiner
Pakistani Society of Launceston celebrates first major event with Launceston

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
July 2 2023 - 5:00pm
St Ailbes Hall was transformed into a place of Pakistani music, food and culture on Sunday thanks to the efforts of the Pakistani Society of Launceston (PSL) and their first major event, Eid Hungama.

