One of the constants during my 45 years as a racing writer has been the name M S Trinder.
Michael was training when I covered my first race meeting in 1978 and was among the winners at my final meeting at Spreyton on Sunday.
And, he's still doing what he's done so many times before - scoring first-up with a cheap horse that joined his stable with poor form.
Macs Relaxed probably should have been a $21 chance for the Maiden Plate over 1350m.
But bookmakers and punters alike have learned to be wary of newcomers to the Trinder stable and he was only a $7 chance.
"He had no form - he got beaten 28 lengths at 50-1 at his previous start," the trained said.
"I expected him to improve and had my first bet for a long time but I only got $6 ... I thought he might have been closer to the $16 he was in the papers."
Trinder was relying on the fact that Macs Relaxed was super fit after doing a power of trackwork.
"I've worked him harder than (top steeplechasers) Tengah Hari and Monsist put together," the trainer said.
Accordingly, Macs Relaxed was able to sit outside the leader and keep going. With Troy Baker in the saddle, he scored by 3/4 length from Little Sal with favourite Where You From a length away third.
It was a good result for Trinder and his wife Anne who now own the five-year-old. He cost them only $600.
But the trainer isn't expecting too much more from the Rock Hero gelding.
"He's been a nightmare to get going and has limited talent - but at least he's won a race," Trinder said.
Anthony Darmanin and Kelvin Sanderson shared riding honours at the meeting with doubles and the eight races were won by eight different trainers.
Tasmania's top galloper The Inevitable is progressing well after returning from injury and is expected to be ready to race in two months.
Trainer Scott Brunton has earmarked the group 1 $750,000 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on September 2 as a possible first-up target.
If he prefers an easier option, there is a suitable 1400m race in Sydney the same day.
The rising eight-year-old has been rested since being diagnosed with a slight tendon strain after his third to Mr Brightside and Cascadian in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley in mid-March.
Brunton described the injury as "very minor" but it kept the gelding out of the Brisbane winter carnival.
Leading trainer Ben Yole bounced back to winning form when he prepared two-thirds of the card at Mowbray on Friday night.
Tasracing columnist Duncan Dornauf reported that one of his most impressive winners was Kiavino Stride in the Rating 50-53 Pace when a pre-race plan hatched by Yole and driver Nathan Ford came to fruition.
Kiavino Stride drew the pole with the in-form favourite Ideal Karalta next to him in barrier 2.
Ideal Karalta had won four of his previous five starts with three of the wins coming over 1680m.
"We thought leading would be the best way to beat him, particularly over 2200m, so that's how we attacked the race and it paid off," Yole said.
Ideal Karalta was left facing the breeze and eventually faded to fifth while Kiavino Stride went on to score by 12m. It was his 18th win in 165 starts and took his earnings close to $150,000.
Nathan Ford also drove another of Yole's winners, Slingshot, while his brother Mark scored on Cool Scooter, Major Generaljujon and Spot On and Olivia Weidenbach on Gobsmacked.
Malcom Jones drove a heady race on Aunty Bessy to win for the first time since he took over the training of the eight-year-old mare.
Jones gave the $3.70 favourite time to find her feet from the pole before quickly getting off the pegs to ensure an uninterrupted run in the death.
Aunty Bessy hit the front coming off the back straight and Jones let her stroll clear with what proved to be a winning break.
