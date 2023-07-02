Tasmania Labor met with health staff from Cygnet Family Practice on Sunday, highlighting the need for more nurse practitioners in regional and rural Tasmania as part of their Right Priorities Plan.
It follows Labor's plan to open 90 nurse practitioner roles in Tasmania, and create easier training opportunities at a cost of $10.8 million a year.
Practice manager at Cygnet Family Practice Kerrie Dugan said it would be beneficial for Tasmania to take up more nurse practitioners in public and private settings.
"I've been working in general practice for 12 years now, and my goal is to have a nurse practitioner in every general practice," Ms Dugan said.
"In general practice, the benefit is that nurse practitioners with their advanced clinical skills can actually support the general practitioners to keep working and see the patients who are already booked in to see them."
Tasmania Labor leader Rebecca White said their Right Priorities Plan was about supporting nurse practitioners to get access to training in Tasmania.
"This is a great example in a regional area where you've got a multidisciplinary team working together with doctors, nurse practitioners, and nurses to provide care to people close to where they live," Ms White said.
"The outstanding health care that's offered here takes pressure off the emergency department and our ambulance service, and helps to get people care close to where they live in a timely way."
She said the current model of care was "unsustainable", and lead to practitioners experiencing burnout and also made it difficult to attract new and additional practitioners to regional centres.
"Currently, in Tasmania there are limited training and job opportunities for qualified nurse practitioners, with many moving interstate," she said.
Ms White said Labor's Right Priorities Plan outlined a comprehensive incentive scheme with an offer to pay off their HECS debt in full for three years' service in one of the 18 rural health facilities.
State Development Minister Guy Barnett said the government was investing $18.7 million into a safe staffing model for all rural hospitals.
"This is in addition to our commitments of over $8 million for additional staffing and equipment for our rural hospitals," Mr Barnett said.
"State Labor have come up with these ideas and it's not funded, nobody knows where the money is coming from... labor thinks money grows on trees, it doesn't.
"They're either going to sack nurses, sack teachers or put taxes up to pay for these promises they're making."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
