For Tasmanian pensioners Sheila and Bernie Stevenson making ends meet is a fortnightly struggle.
The pair are not alone, as concern for rising interest rates and the highest inflation in decades squeezes many household budgets.
"Given all the cost-of-living pressures lately, it is stressful to manage your budget. It is a continual worry," Mrs Stevenson said.
"With everything going up, people have to give up spending in other areas so that they can afford the essentials.
"To cope, during the winter, everything's switched off, and half our house is closed off during the winter to save on heating.
"It gets very cold here; we live in a very old house, which is not insulated."
In recognition of rising energy prices affecting many Tasmanians, the state government is working with the federal government to provide energy bill relief to eligible households and small businesses.
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett said it was important to deliver support for vulnerable Tasmanians with concessions and provide electricity bill relief to those in need.
"We have signed a historic $89 million deal with the federal government to provide energy bill relief of $250 for eligible households and $650 for small businesses," Mr Barnett said.
"Following the recent 9.51 per cent increase by the Independent Economic Regulator, it was estimated the average household bill in Tasmania will increase by about $200.
"So for 6 out of 10 Tasmanian households, our bill relief payment of $250 will cover the entire cost of the increase.
"For 35,000 small business customers, the average increase will be between $126 and $284 - from July 1, and they will receive energy bill relief of $650."
Mrs Stevenson said the electricity bill concessions would provide some much-needed respite for their budget.
"It's a welcome relief, certainly, one that is needed for many Tasmanians," she said.
Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said the government needed to focus on capping power prices rather than rebates.
"The cost of living crisis is hurting all Tasmanians," Mr Winter said.
"It is not going to support working families. It is not going support all Tasmanians who are seeing massive price hikes in their power bills."
