Police have confirmed they are investigating after two stolen vehicles were set alight within hours of one another in the Launceston area.
Investigators said there was no indication the two incidents are connected at this stage of their inquiries.
The first fire was reported to police about 1.15am on Sunday, July 2 near Hargrave Crescent at Mayfield.
This was a white Volkswagen, and a Tasmania Police spokesperson said officers had confirmed the car was stolen.
Police said the second fire was reported to them by the Tasmania Fire Service about 3.40am, near the intersection of Invermay Road and Beatty Street at Mowbray.
This was silver Holden tray back ute, which police confirmed had also been reported stolen.
Number plates attached to the ute do not match the vehicle, and instead correspond to a green Ford Territory according to the Tasmanian Government's registration check website.
Nobody has been arrested in relation to either fire, and a police spokesperson said investigations into both fires were ongoing.
A total of 306 motor vehicles were reported as stolen in Launceston during the 2021/2022 financial year, and indicative statistics released by Tasmania Police show 311 vehicles have been stolen in the 12 months to April 2023.
If you have information for Tasmania Police, call 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
