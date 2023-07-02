The Examiner
Researchers identify genetic marker for multiple sclerosis severity

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:57am, first published 4:30am
Menzies participates in international study on breakthrough MS research
An international study with Menzies Institute for Medical Research involving over 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (MS) discovered the first genetic variant associated with faster disease progression.

