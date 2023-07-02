Tasmanian Aboriginal elder and artist Rex Greeno is hosting an exhibition titled Sea Stories Drawn Through History.
Organised by the West Tamar Art Group and held at the Windsor Gallery, the exhibition explores Mr Greeno's lifetime fascination with sea tales and boats.
Born on Flinders Island, Mr Greeno says his upbringing shaped his art, his understanding of culture, and his practice today as an internationally recognised Aboriginal custodian.
"Growing up on Flinders Island in the islands' Aboriginal community meant that me and my family spent a great deal of time "at sea" around the Furneaux Islands and along Tasmania's coastline," he said.
"When I left school, I became a deckhand to my father, a professional Furneaux Island-based fisherman.
"One time, I was fishing with him while all my brothers and brothers-in-law were having a good time. And so I was stuck on a boat, and it was blowing about 100 kilometers an hour winds. My father was never much of a big communicator, so I thought to myself, 'What am I going to do?'. So I tried drawing what I saw, the boats and the sea."
After working as a fisherman for more than 40 years, Mr Greeno said he when he retired, he found time to pursue his passion for art and his culture.
"In 2018, I had a major operation and was in hospital for three months. During that time, I began drawing extensively and built up my body of work," he said.
"I've got a lot of drawings where I have snuck my Aboriginal heritage in there.
"One of my favourite pieces in the exhibition is called Landing Families on Babel Island. This picture depicts the Shearwater boat and where we used to do mutton birding, so it reminds me of my upbringing."
Mr Greeno's work is accompanied by that of his wife, Lola Greeno, whose Tasmanian Aboriginal shell necklaces are also on display.
"Shell necklace-making is the oldest continuing cultural practice in Tasmania, a significant tradition for Aboriginal women still handed down through each generation," Mrs Greeno said.
"Four of my necklaces are on display, some of which feature maireener shells."
Recently, shell collectors have experienced decreased shells available for harvest, and while there is an increase in collectors, suitable sea beds for harvesting have diminished.
"There are a few reasons why we think this may be, including the effects of global warming and climate change warming the ocean," she said.
"This practice is incredibly important in maintaining Tasmanian Aboriginal women's cultural practices and promoting custodianship.
"The necklaces and the drawings help explain the importance of the sea to our identity as pakana or Tasmanian Aboriginals."
The exhibition runs from July 2 to July 28 at the Windsor Gallery at the Windsor Community Precinct, Riverside.
The gallery is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and entry is free.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.