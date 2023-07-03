I AM deeply troubled by the recent comments made by the acting mayor (Matthew Garwood) regarding homelessness at a Mayoral Election forum in Launceston on Thursday evening. His dismissive attitude and suggestion that some people "choose" to be homeless are concerning and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. I strongly disagree with his remarks and wish to express my concerns.
Homelessness is a complex issue that requires attention from our elected officials. It is crucial to recognise the City of Launceston's responsibility in addressing homelessness by implementing effective strategies and providing support.
Homelessness is not a choice. It is influenced by various factors such as economic hardship, mental health challenges, family issues, and a lack of affordable housing. Blaming individuals or implying they willingly choose to be homeless only perpetuates misunderstanding and stigma.
Him feeling the need to call out an audience member for expressing their disagreement was also very disheartening. Respectful dialogue and valuing diverse opinions are crucial in our democratic society.
I urge the acting mayor to reflect on the impact of his words and educate himself about the realities of homelessness. I also call upon all mayoral candidates to prioritise homelessness as a critical issue and present inclusive plans to address it with compassion and determination.
Launceston deserves leaders who are empathetic, committed to social justice, and willing to collaborate for effective solutions. Let us work towards a city where everyone has access to safe housing and where compassion guides our response to homelessness
Andrew Mitchell, Lauceston
I HAVE contacted West Tamar council to complain at the lack of a footpath on one of the oldest streets in Riverside. I also wrote to one of our new councillors and got a reply to say the person was on holidays who she needed to talk to. Then no further response having written to her again last week. It is unsafe to walk without a path. At least the vegetation should be cut back off the road and a gravel verge to get safely off the road. Old post stumps also protrude from the ground just to trip on. Take a look sometime you won't believe how narrow this goat track is.
David Rowlings, Riverside
IT seems that farmers, both on land and in the water, are the only ones to benefit from any so-called action by our Federal Minister for the Environment and Water.
Shocked is all I can say on Tanya Plibersek's failure to stand by her pledge to have no extinction on her watch.
The Maugean Skate found only in Macquarie Harbour has a chance of survival if salmon production is moved out of the harbour yet she has not made a pledge to enable this to happen.
She has the power to protect the Swift Parrot habitats by stopping the endless destructive clear felling of native forests, but she has made no commitment on this either.
Yet while our Federal Minister for the Environment and Water seems to have failed our critically endangered wildlife she is patting herself on the back by announcing a $170 million package to provide water security to Tassie farmers.
Expanding irrigation in Tasmania may have long term negative impacts on our environment - reducing environmental flow in rivers, and increasing salt content in the soils which will ultimately reduce productivity. Not a move an environmental minister should have on her hands.
Trish Baily, Koonya
WHILE all the public debate has been around the Macquarie Point stadium, now that the Premier has released the deal he has signed, the details of the $60M training and administration facility has come to light. We are required to build 'in close proximity to the Hobart CBD' not only a 9,000 square metre building and 150 car parking spaces but also another 'full sized, MCG dimension fenced oval'!
Premier, what were you thinking and where are you planning to locate it?
Barry Neilson, New Town
I CANNOT see any changes to the Office of Racing Integrity when greyhounds have to be withdrawn from a race because of flea infestation and more dogs put down. If the manager thinks this is integrity I pity all greyhounds in this state. An enquiry would reveal a bit more perhaps.
Pat Raisbeck, Latrobe
