YOUR SAY| Launceston mayor candidate's views on housing crisis 'troubling'

By Letters to the Editor
July 3 2023 - 10:00am
Launceston's acting mayor Matthew Garwood spoke at the mayor candidate forum on Thursday, June 29. Picture by Paul Scambler
I AM deeply troubled by the recent comments made by the acting mayor (Matthew Garwood) regarding homelessness at a Mayoral Election forum in Launceston on Thursday evening. His dismissive attitude and suggestion that some people "choose" to be homeless are concerning and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. I strongly disagree with his remarks and wish to express my concerns.

