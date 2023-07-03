I HAVE contacted West Tamar council to complain at the lack of a footpath on one of the oldest streets in Riverside. I also wrote to one of our new councillors and got a reply to say the person was on holidays who she needed to talk to. Then no further response having written to her again last week. It is unsafe to walk without a path. At least the vegetation should be cut back off the road and a gravel verge to get safely off the road. Old post stumps also protrude from the ground just to trip on. Take a look sometime you won't believe how narrow this goat track is.

