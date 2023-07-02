Two Launceston buildings were among those selected as the best in the state at this year's Tasmanian Architecture Awards.
The Inveresk Library at the University of Tasmania received a plaudit in the educational architecture category, while 'Harriet's House' in Launceston got the nod in the alterations and additions subsection of the residential architecture category.
The Inveresk Library opened in 2022 and features a design that creates and maintains a "playful and vital dialogue with existing Launceston landmarks" according to its award submission.
Harriet's House was described in its award submission as a "conceptually bold" extension to a single-story Georgian cottage.
Arts Minister Elise Archer said the winners were the cream of Tasmania's design crop.
"Architecture is more than bricks, mortar and steel," Ms Archer said.
"It is an art that breathes life into our spaces, gathering places, and our communities."
The Tasmanian Architecture Awards are hosted annually by the Tasmanian Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA), Australia's peak body for architecture.
All projects in this year's awards are eligible for a people's choice award, and voting on the AIA website is open until July 21.
