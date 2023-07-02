The search for missing Belgian tourist Celine Cremer is now in its sixth day and the focus has shifted to tracks off Butlers Road which leads to the Philosopher Falls car park.
The 31-year-old was reported missing to police on June 26.
Ms Cremer's car was found in the car park at Philosopher Falls, near Waratah, on June 27 and police are investigating her movements from June 17 when it is thought she started hiking into the bush.
Tasmania Police Search and Rescue and Tasmania SES will conduct further ground searches today focusing a track off Butlers Road.
"Our thoughts continue to be with Ms Cremer's family and loved ones at this difficult time," police said on Sunday.
On Saturday, another hiker who police believed was in the area on June 18 came forward and is now helping police establish Ms Cremer's movements before she went missing .
"Police would like to thank the hiker for making contact as well as other members of the public who have provided information," police said.
I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia
