Search for missing Belgian hiker Celine Cremer continues

HK
By Helen Kempton
Updated July 2 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:25am
A member of the SES Tasmanian search team on the job on Saturday. Picture Tasmania Police.
A member of the SES Tasmanian search team on the job on Saturday. Picture Tasmania Police.

The search for missing Belgian tourist Celine Cremer is now in its sixth day and the focus has shifted to tracks off Butlers Road which leads to the Philosopher Falls car park.

