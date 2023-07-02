A man is in custody following an alleged firearms incident in the state's south overnight.
Police said they were called to a property at Lennox Avenue, Lutana about 9.20pm on Saturday, July 1 after reports of a gunshot.
A Lutana man allegedly fired into the roof of the property before fleeing the scene.
Police said nobody was injured in the incident, and the 23-year-old alleged offender was arrested after a high-intensity search where officers "saturated" the area.
Officers claimed the weapon was found on a nearby property.
The man was charged with a range of offences by police, including firearms and family violence and was remanded in custody ahead of an 11am appearance in Hobart Magistrates Court on July 2.
