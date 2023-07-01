The Examiner
Devonport's early impact sets up dominant round 13 NWFL victory

Laura Smith
By Laura Smith
Updated July 1 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:00pm
Charlie Castles was among Devonport's best on Saturday, July 1, kicking five goals in the Magpies' 41-point win over Latrobe. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
Charlie Castles was among Devonport's best on Saturday, July 1, kicking five goals in the Magpies' 41-point win over Latrobe. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

A clean and controlling first quarter was all it took for Devonport to break open its round 11 clash against Latrobe on Saturday, July 1.

