A clean and controlling first quarter was all it took for Devonport to break open its round 11 clash against Latrobe on Saturday, July 1.
Kicking away to a 41-point lead by the first break, the Magpies continued to command play with ease, finishing 15.8 (98) to 9.3 (57) at home.
Switching on after a damaging first quarter, the Demons upped their intensity to bring the margin back to 39-points by half-time.
Devonport's class was too hard to match however, with the Magpies storming home to a 41-point win - upholding their perfect record in the 2023 NWFL season so far.
Buoyed by his side's "superb" first-quarter attack, Devonport coach Kurt Byard felt the early work went a long way in setting up the round 11 win.
"We turned up and came out with intensity. We looked in complete control," Byard said.
"Our link-up was great and we were able to make an impact on the scoreboard."
While Latrobe presented a greater challenge as the match progressed, Byard commended his side's ability to limit their impact on the contest.
"We probably lost our way a bit in the second-quarter moving the ball forward," he said.
"After half-time there was a lot of congested ball and it was a bit of a grind for our players but they got through."
With a bit of a different-look group taking to the field in round 13, Byard felt Devonport's depth had been challenged in recent weeks.
"The club's depth has been challenged over the past two weeks across seniors and reserves, so to get through Saturday without any injury was important," he said.
Shouldering the load of the Magpies' player changes has been the side's youngest members, with Byard impressed by the talent on display.
"This season we've had the next wave of players who're going to carry the club for the next 10 years getting good games in," he said.
"Players like Oliver Kelly, who played his 50th senior game, are a really key part of our side. Also Keegan [Lowe] and Charlie [Castles] in the first quarter were fantastic, and helped us put together a fairly damaging start to the day."
Bouncing back from a "disappointing" start, Latrobe coach Nik Hizartzidis felt his side's response to the early deficit was one to be admired.
"To have been 41 points down at quarter-time was pretty disappointing. You can't give any team a head start like that, let alone one that has won the last 11 [games] straight," Hizartzidis said.
"Our last three quarters were certainly an improvement. We wanted to see a response from last week and we certainly got that.
"Saturday wasn't about the scoreboard for us, it was about how we went about it."
Pleased by the Demons' continued fight, Hizartzidis identified a number of players who lifted the side's momentum.
"Charlie Castles [Devonport] kicked four goals in the first quarter. We put Tom Donald on him at quarter-time and he kept him to one goal for the rest of the game which really helped us turn the tide," he said.
"Lachie Warren was fantastic across half-back again and it was probably Brayden Butler's best game for us this year. His [Butler's] work around stoppages was great, and he was able to get forward and have an impact."
In other matches, Burnie defeated Circular Head Saints 15.14 (104) to 10.7 (67), Devonport beat Latrobe 15.8 (98) to 9.3 (57) and Wynyard accounted for Penguin 6.14 (110) to 7.8 (50).
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
