The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gymnasts from Launceston PCYC Rhythmic Gymnastics Club win state competition

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 2 2023 - 8:00am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston multiples state champions Emily Lawson, 9, Leila Newman, 8, and Tina Pham, 10. Picture supplied
Launceston multiples state champions Emily Lawson, 9, Leila Newman, 8, and Tina Pham, 10. Picture supplied

Young gymnasts from the Launceston PCYC Rhythmic Gymnastics club took home the first place title in the state multiples championships last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.