Young gymnasts from the Launceston PCYC Rhythmic Gymnastics club took home the first place title in the state multiples championships last week.
The competition took place in Hobart on June 25 and consisted of two trios competing in the multiples competition, with the Northern trio of Emily Lawson, Leila Newman and Tina Pham winning first place.
Coach Stephanie Lawson said for some it was their first multiples competition ever.
"They did really well, they've been training all year for it," Ms Lawson said.
"One of our groups was actually formed really recently because one of the kids was injured, so they had to form a new trio but they did great."
It's been a year of hard work for the young gymnasts, who train two to three times a week, but it paid off in the end.
"They were really stoked, it's been an awesome experience for them and to be able to compete against other clubs was pretty cool as well," Ms Lawson said.
"I'm really proud of them, they've trained really hard this year and put in such a big effort so to get those kinds of results is really good."
Ms Lawson said all of the girls were qualified to continue to the individual levels state championships in September later this year.
"That'll be their next big competition for the year," Ms Lawson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.