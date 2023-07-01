Of the many houses Tony Long built, one in Legana had access to a private jetty.
On many occasions, he and another Exeter District High School teacher ditched the car, launched a boat into the Tamar, and waterskied to work.
"One would drive the boat, the other would ski," Mr Long's wife Sandra said.
"Then they'd run up the goat track to school and do the reverse [on the way home]. The challenge was not to fall in and swallow the water."
Other times, he would run from Legana to Sandra's parents' home in West Launceston, have a shower, have dinner, and they would then drive home together.
This was the active world of Tony Long.
A teacher, sportsman, builder and family man, Mr Long died last month following a six-year battle with cancer.
He leaves wife Sandra, children Courtney and Christopher, grandson Brixton and, according to friend Michael Goldsworthy, the rare distinction of having fitted two and a half lives into one.
Born in Launceston in 1952, Mr Long demonstrated sporting prowess from a young age.
He was a cricket captain, loved judo, swimming and football, and a 100m sprint record he set as a student at St Patrick's College stands to this day.
As a teacher, he taught at schools across Northern Tasmania including a 17-year stint at St Pats.
He became known for being thoroughly organised and joining in on every PE lesson.
His compassion for students led him to set up a canteen tab so disadvantaged students wouldn't go hungry.
Other times, he would drive them home from cricket training to save them walking many kilometres home.
"Tony's life was defined by determination, passion, and care," a statement from St Patrick's College said.
"As a teacher, he left an everlasting impact on the lives of countless students through his unwavering commitment and kind-hearted nature."
After his diagnosis, St Pats established the Tony Long Award.
His family joked that the main qualification would be arriving at 7am.
"He was so organised," Mrs Long said.
He kept busy outside of school hours, loved holidaying, and visited 37 countries.
Learning his trade from wandering around construction sites and offering free labour, Mr Long built four of his family's homes and renovated another two.
"He built them from the ground up - the foundations, the whole works," Mrs Long said.
"He was such a perfectionist too. You'd get really excited, we'd build a brick wall and you'd get up the next morning and it'd be gone because it wasn't square, or straight, or it had a curve."
The cancer diagnosis came in 2017.
Doctors gave him 12-15 months to live - he was determined to have more.
"He loved a challenge and that's how he saw the brain cancer as well," Mrs Long said.
"The discipline and the training he'd done in athletics, he tried to use that to help him get through the challenges of the chemo and radiation."
He had a goal to get back to school, which he achieved for a period through relief teaching, and also managed a family holiday to the Maldives.
"Even right at the very end when he was given weeks to live he lasted months - he kept fighting," Mrs Long said.
Mr Long's life was celebrated at a service in Launceston last month.
His children reflected on his encouraging and caring nature, and his passion for giving them new experiences and opportunities.
"For me he was just always there - if anything went wrong he would solve it," Mrs Long said.
"He was loving, caring, kind, he stood up for his kids.
"He just tried to do the best for his family."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.