The launch of NAIDOC Week at QVMAG was an intimate affair, where a possum skin cloak made by members of the community was unveiled.
QVMAG Aboriginal learning facilitator Vicki West told attendees at the July 1 morning tea that possum skin cloaks often told the stories of Aboriginal families, and this one kept to that tradition.
"Everybody's added their own little story," she said.
"There was a really wide range of people."
The community cloak was started in 2021, when Ms West taught a pyrography workshop using possum skin patches which were then turned into a small cloak.
In the lead up to NAIDOC Week 2023 further workshops were held and residents' stories were added to the cloak.
