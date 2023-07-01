Bridgenorth remained undefeated in the NTFAW premier competition after winning a top-of-the-table nail-biter against Old Launcestonians on Saturday.
The Parrots, who led by 16 points at three-quarter-time, hung on for a 4.4 (28) to 4.0 (24) victory at Invermay Park.
Letitia Johnston, Teagan Hodgetts and Hallie Meaburn gave the Parrots great service.
Sophie Farrow, Macenzi Lloyd and Alex Ferguson were named OLs' best and their goals came from Daizi Blundstone (two), Mia Jarman and Taylah Lehman.
Third-ranked Old Scotch accounted for fifth-placed Scottsdale 6.4 (40) to 2.2 (14) on the Pies' home turf.
The Thistles led at every change with Lydia Holz, India Viney and Alanah Boyack performing well.
Alex Hall and Rebecca Irwin were Scottsdale's goal-kickers and Ruby Hall, Zali Stevens and Rebecca Irwin fought hard.
On Friday night, South Launceston defeated Launceston 10.13 (73) to 2.0 (12) at Youngtown Oval.
The Bulldogs found their groove after trailing at quarter-time with Georgia Gillow, Hannah Viney and Hayley Breward starring.
The Blues' Delta Witt featured in the best on senior debut while Monique Booth, Isabelle Lord and Ebonie Agostini battled hard.
In division one, Meander Valley won a thrilling 2.7 (19) to 2.4 (16) top-of-the-ladder encounter against Hillwood.
The Sunettes trailed by 13 points at the first change but gradually worked their way to the front by three-quarter-time.
They scored two points in the final stanza while keeping the Sharks scoreless.
Madeline Howe, Tori Davis and Charlotte How led from the front as Montanna Eastley and Kia Rogers hit the scoreboard.
Narine Maurangi, Halle Pearce and Sian Beeton were busy for the Sharks with Abby Thompson and Makayla White slotting majors.
Meanwhile, George Town showcased vast improvement in their Friday night duel with Deloraine but it wasn't enough to get the chocolates.
The Kangaroos defeated the Saints 3.4 (22) to 1.5 (11) at Blue Gum Park in their third versus fourth clash.
Scores were level at half-time and the Kangaroos' ability to kick one goal each in the third and fourth quarters proved the difference.
The Roos' goals came through Phoebe Barnett, Lily James and Maddison Miller while Hannah Mitchell-Grima, Danielle Saltmarsh and Renee Walker played well.
Jodie Clifford kicked the Saints' sole major as Kayla Jetson-Scott, Eileen Blyth and Tyeisha Hinds put in big performances.
The Roos thrashed the Saints by 56 points when they met in round seven.
Longford hosted East Coast Swans.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
