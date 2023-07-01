Rocherlea have defeated an up-and-about Bridgenorth outfit to retain their top-two spot on the NTFA premier division ladder.
The second-placed Tigers were tested and trailed by two points at half-time before their 7.9 (51) to 4.8 (32) triumph in a home game that started at 4.30pm.
They did it without gun midfielder Jordan Cousens, who was representing Tasmania against Queensland, Dakota Bannister (rolled ankle), Corey Anderson (suspension) and Kurt Burling (collarbone).
"I couldn't have asked for much more, those players that came in and replaced those boys played their role pretty well and it panned out," coach Josh Ponting said.
"It was a bit of a scrappy game in the end. With the boys we brought in, it suited them to a tee."
Ponting explained how the Tigers got away after holding a five-point lead at the final change.
"We were really trying to gain territory, it was really slippery and we were trying to get the ball going our way and that was our main focus," he said.
"Brayden Pitcher and Lachie Holton kicked a couple of great goals to steady the ship for us and give us a couple of goal buffer."
Cody Gardiner slotted three goals with Jack Rushton, Pitcher and Lochie Young among those recognised in the best.
Ponting said Rushton was like a bull in the midfield.
"He had a really good game and got back to his best and the wet conditions suited him to a tee. He played an absolute blinder," he said.
It was a stellar comeback game for Young who returned from a long-term calf injury for the round 11 clash.
"Lochie played full-back and did a tremendous job, he was just an abosulte rock down there for us with intercept marking and spoiling when he needed to," Ponting said.
"He was creating for us as well."
The Tigers bounced back from their 11-point loss to South Launceston last weekend while it was another close game for the Parrots who beat Deloraine by one point and Bracknell by two in the weeks preceding.
Longford secured a 10.13 (73) to 4.5 (29) away victory after racing to a 25-point quarter-time lead against Scottsdale.
Jaidyn Harris, Connor Riethoff and Hamish Sytsma played well for the victors.
Oliver Chugg bagged three goals while Lachlan Dakin, Jett Maloney and Luke Murfitt-Cowen finished with two each.
The Pies' best were Jacob Singline, Ethan Petterwood and Mitchell Bennett as Kyle Lanham kicked two majors.
Bracknell scored their first win since round six with a 13.12 (90) to 5.7 (37) home triumph over George Town.
The damage was done in the third quarter when the Redlegs banged on seven goals to one.
Matthew Mckinnon, Adam Zanevra and Jack Deacon were George Town's best contributors and the Saints' goals came through Chev Deacon, Logan Jones (two) and Reeve Harris.
Hillwood accounted for Deloraine 11.9 (75) to 4.9 (33) at home after their four-goal third term blow the game open.
Andrew Whitmore (four) and Archie Wilkinson (two) were the multiple goal-kickers as Isaac Thompson, Hamish Leedham and Brad Templar put in big efforts.
Liam Ryan, Jayden Last and Kye Chilcott played well for the Roos while Will Richards booted two majors.
The fourth versus first South Launceston, Hillwood clash shapes up as the match of the round next weekend.
