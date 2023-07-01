It was physical, it was tense and it's one of country footy's best rivalries.
For the second time this NTFA division one season, last year's runners-up Old Scotch defeated reigning premiers St Pats.
This time their 13.13 (91) to 5.7 (37) victory helped them end a seven-year losing streak at John Cunningham Oval.
"From the perspective of the top five and the way the system works, just with guys carrying injuries and coming back from injuries, we're really looking to cement that top spot," coach Brayley Coombes said.
"It was another step in the right direction to hopefully achieving that."
It was undefeated Old Scotch's 11th triumph in a row but you could see the top-of-the-table win was significant.
"There is a big rivalry there but I reckon if you asked anyone at either footy club - both clubs are big, powerful clubs that show up every year - and (there's) the respect that I and I know our footy club has got for St Pats and I know deep down it comes back towards us," he said.
"So it's always good to get the chocolates in these games and it probably means a little bit more than some (other wins)."
What made the victory more significant was the Thistles did it without their captain Jonty Swallow (calf) and Fletcher Seymour (unavailable).
The Saints were missing players too including Jake Laskey - the 2022 grand final best on ground medallist - who coached from the sidelines on Saturday.
The game looked to have been won in the third quarter.
With the tackling pressure from both teams right up, the Saints kicked two in a row.
But the Thistles wrestled back the momentum and took a 26-point lead into the final change.
With only 21 points in it in the opening minutes of the last quarter, any hopes of a St Pats comeback were dashed when they had two players sent off.
The Thistles kicked the final five majors to blow out the margin.
Both sides named their rucks as their best players, in a sign of a great duel.
"(St Pats') Jake Kilby is still arguably the most dominant ruckman in the competition," Coombes said.
"The presence big George Oliver had to nullify another great player was epic.
"He's playing a bit sore at the moment but this is a game he really wanted to get up for and it's a testament to his courage that he really stood up."
While the Thistles will enjoy the win, they're keeping a lid on how they're travelling.
"We're nowhere near finals yet and we've just got to keep striving to build our standards so hopefully we can get it done when it actually does count," Coombes said. The coach provided an update on Swallow and Seymour.
"Jonty is a chance for next week. Fletcher will miss another couple," Coombes said.
Elsewhere, Lilydale won 16.12 (108) to 5.13 (43) against Perth.
Old Launcestonians were too strong for Bridport with a 12.11 (83) to 9.11 (65) victory and Evandale beat Meander Valley 13.12 (90) to 8.11 (59).
