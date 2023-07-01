The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Freya Su from Snug House shares her tips on staying warm this winter

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
July 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian homes tend to be older and date to time when homes were built without considering their airtightness. Picture by Rod Thompson.
Tasmanian homes tend to be older and date to time when homes were built without considering their airtightness. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Freya Su sees a lot of cold homes as a PhD student researching energy efficiency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.