Freya Su sees a lot of cold homes as a PhD student researching energy efficiency.
Ms Su also runs her own consultancy called Snug House which advises people across Tasmania on how to reduce energy usage and reduce other problems like mould and condensation.
Ms Su said that she mostly works with newer homes and some of the most common problems she sees are to do with aluminium framed double glazed windows.
These types of windows lead to condensation on the frame which eventually leads to rot in walls.
If your choosing to use to an aluminium frame, you need to make sure they're "thermally broken," she said.
What this means is that the cold can't get in from the outside.
There are ways you can get around it but they're expensive and not always guaranteed to work, she said, so it's better to just make sure that you put the right types of windows into your house.
"Crying windows" can lead to mould which causes a whole heap of health issues, she said.
In older homes, Ms Su said that she looks for ways to stop air entering from the skirting board and the floor, around the edges of windows and doors, around fireplaces, behind sinks where the plumbing comes through the wall and around stoves.
Those places are "the danger points," she said.
Air can also leak through powerpoints and halogen lights in the ceiling, she said.
Downlights are "notorious," she said, because there's a hole in the plaster and so it's not sealed.
Tasmanian homes tend to be older and date to a time when homes were built without considering their airtightness and mostly relied on exterior cladding, Ms Su said.
Along with insulation, the airtightness of a home plays a key role in preserving the temperature of a home.
Airtightness is measured in volumes lost per hour, she said, and the average Australian homes has around 15 air changes an hour. Older homes could even be up to 30 air changes an hour.
What this means is that a heater would have to heat the volume of air in a home 15 times in an hour to stay warm. It's expensive and inefficient.
"In an airtight house, you can actually just heat the house and turn off your heater."
Sealing your house so that you're only experiencing up to 10 air changes in hour in Tasmania is probably the most "bang for your buck" in getting your house warmer, she said.
"If you can't afford to insulate your house just yet, getting the gaps sealed could cost you maybe $1000-2000 and it's going to be way less than getting double glazing, it's going to be way less than getting your walls and your floor and your roof insulated."
And it can be done quite quickly too, she said.
Keep warm air in the house by plugging up gaps:
1. DIY: Get some weather sealing tape and seal around doors and window.
Bonus, it can also soundproof your house from external noise.
2. Fill in other gaps in the house. The usual places are between the floor and wall and around the architraves of windows and doors.
Insulate the house:
1. DIY: Get some thick curtains over windows.
2. DIY: Use a window "wintering kit" that uses shrink wrap plastic to temporarily double glaze your windows.
3. Insulate your floors, roof and walls, in that order.
4. Replace your windows with double glazing.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
