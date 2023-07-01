UPDATED 4.30PM
The hiker police wanted to talk to as part of the ongoing search for missing Belgian bushwalker Celine Cremer has come forward.
Police said the hiker, who was at Philosopher Falls around 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 18, was not in any trouble but was now helping police establish Ms Cremer's movements before she went missing.
"Police would like to thank the hiker for making contact as well as other members of the public who have provided information," police said on Saturday afternoon as the search, near Waratah, continued.
On Wednesday, Celine's sister Amélie Cremer said on Facebook that the extensive drone and ground search had not yet provided any conclusive information about where where her loved one might be.
"The authorities are doing everything they can to rake as much land and they are very present for us," she said.
"Celine's car was towed expertly and to find elements that will allow the investigation to move forward. The news is not reassuring but we are hopeful and waiting for information to drop."
ATVs will search a number of tracks around the falls, near Waratah, on Saturday as the search for Celine Cremer becomes more and more grim.
Police said they are continuing to investigate Ms Cremer's movements from June 17, until she was reported missing on June 26.
"A number of members of the public who have accessed the walking track since June 17 have contacted police outlining there observations while at the location," police said.
"Police would like to speak to a walker who was at Philosopher Falls around 2:30 pm on Sunday , June 18," police said on Saturday.
"This person is not in any trouble but we urge you to make contact as you may be able to assist us in establishing Ms Cremer's movements prior to her going missing.
"If you believe you are this person please phone police on 131 444 and reference missing person Celine Cremer.
"Police would like to thank those who have come forward with information."
The Philosopher Falls walking track at Waratah remains closed to the public.
