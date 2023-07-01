The Tasmania Devils were defeated by a last-minute major by Northern Knights at North Hobart Oval, going down 9.15 (69) to 10.4 (64).
The Knights' Davin Cameron got a quick kick-and-grab away from the goal-square after a set-shot fell short to break the Devils' hearts.
The home side were inspired by a true leader's performance from captain Thomas Beaumont, who kicked five goals - four in third and one in the last.
Both sides were missing under-18 national championships representatives as the Devils were without Colby McKercher, Jack Callinan, Arie Schoenmaker, James Leake and Heath Ollington.
The Northern Knights held play in their forward half for the majority of the first quarter but weren't able to impact the scoreboard.
They kicked two majors, taking a six-point lead into the quarter-time as Latrobe debutant Cohan Jeffrey got the Devils on the board.
The Devils' North-West contingent continued to carry the scoring hopes in the second term as Devonport pair Ely Blizzard and Lenny Douglas joined Jeffrey, however the Knights took things up a notch.
They kicked four of their own for a 21-point lead at the main break but it was the Devils that drew first blood in the third term through skipper Beaumont.
He turned the game on its head, kicking four goals in a row from all parts of the 50-metre arc to get the Devils back within two points.
A long-range bomb from prolific goal-kicker Jack Dolliver saw the home side hit the front on the three-quarter siren and they added to the lead early in the last.
The Knights bit back but Beaumont came to the fore yet again, booting his fifth from a set-shot to extend the lead to 12 points.
Time stopped late in the last quarter due to a lower-leg injury to Zach Barrow but it didn't stop the Knights kicking two in three minutes to sink the game.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
