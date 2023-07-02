In 1957 an old and familiar landmark of Launceston was finally demolished.
Under the foundation stone laid by Adye Douglas in 1882, workers found a time capsule, containing a valuable set of coins and other items.
The Brisbane Street firebell tower had stood 80 feet high and harked back to a time before telephones and fire alarms.
In those early days people just ran around yelling if they saw a fire. Rather inefficient, you'd agree.
Everyone knew that a firebell would work far better, and in 1856 a temporary bell was erected on a 23-foot tower at Paterson Street Police Station.
It weighed 60 kilograms and could be heard for an impressive two miles.
At the same time, another bell was ordered from England. It arrived in 1857 and went to Mr Whiting's premises opposite the Bank of Australasia in Cameron Street. We quickly found that ringing a bell still resulted in people running around yelling.
So, in 1858 a signalling system began - one ring for the North Esk area, two for the Cataract Mill side and so on.
The strokes would be rung at regular intervals, telling brigades and public which way to run.
The system proved effective, and in 1864 another belltower was erected on the Sandhill.
In 1882 the big new tower and Fire Station began construction in Brisbane Street, on the corner of Charles on a vacant block adjoining Mr Kenyon's old soap factory.
It would be a copy of the one used by the Ballarat Fire Brigade in Victoria, with a hall, offices and two shops at the front.
Shortly after its completion in 1884, the new edifice was rocked by a severe earth tremor.
The Debating Society rushed out, while a sound like a mighty wind roared around the city.
In 1887 the old station firebell moved to the new tower. Hundreds gathered to hear it rung by Adye Douglas for the first time.
With three peals a squad of firemen raced up Brisbane Street and attached a hose to a nearby plug, spraying water over the shops.
Then four bells signalled a fire on the Sandhill, and the bell there answered immediately. Later reports showed that the Brisbane Street bell could be heard from Distillery Creek to First Basin.
Around 1890 a third firebell tower was erected at the Inveresk Police Station.
In 1900 the Brigade sold their Central Station and tower to Mr Goodwin with a rent-back at £65 per annum.
He onsold to the Commercial Travellers Association in 1909 for £3000.
The Fire Brigade moved to Paterson Street in 1910, erecting a wooden firebell tower there.
The following year fire alarms and telephones began to replace the bells.
The Brisbane Street tower fell into disuse, housing only pigeons and advertising until 1941, when air raid sirens were installed and tested.
A deep vibrating roar could be heard over the whole city.
Finally, in October 1957 the grand old tower became a victim of progress.
