A bevy of projects aimed at making Launceston one of the greatest regional cities in the world have been funded.
Residents of the Greater Launceston region were invited to pick their favourite community projects as part of the Great Regional City Challenge (GRCC) and after more than 7000 votes were cast 12 were selected to receive funding.
These included keeping the ReDress Hub operational and helping Launceston Central City bring pop-up play areas to the CBD to keep kids entertained over the school holidays.
Great Regional City Challenge Chairperson Owen Tilbury said the breadth of unique ideas showed where the community felt its ideas and priorities lay.
"We often hear people say 'this isn't going to make Launceston an economic powerhouse'," Mr Tilbury said.
"The reality is that this is about the community identifying those things that they believe will make this a great place to live, a great place to work and a great place to travel to.
"That's everything from diversity in people, diversity in the economy, inclusiveness and use of innovation."
Other projects funded include the Launceston Bike Library, an inclusive filmmaking program and a program to connect culturally and linguistically diverse residents with the wider community.
The number of votes cast in this round of the challenge outstripped the previous tally by 41 per cent, according to the GRCC.
Mr Tilbury said this showed how engaged the wider community was with the program, which has also received support from the van Diemen Project and Wedgetail.
The funding pool consists of donations from regional businesses, and Mr Tilbury said their generosity could not go unmentioned particularly in the current economic climate.
"There's a lot of people doing it tough right now," he said.
"The businesses of this region have got behind this and put this money in because they believe that their success is partly to do with being good corporate citizens in a town that they are proud of."
The GRCC chairperson added there was a great deal of overlap between the interests of the community and local businesses and that he hoped a future Launceston mayor would further act as a "lightning rod" for these interests.
"It's not about fixing things, but it's about building something better and brighter," Mr Tilbury said.
The full list of projects funded is as follows:
Funds will be distributed over 12 months starting July 1, and successful applicants, sponsors and the general public are invited to a networking event hosted by the GRCC and Launceston Chamber of Commerce on July 27.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
