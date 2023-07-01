Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Italy, Ireland, Canada and The Netherlands all feature in a round-up of Tasmanian sporting achievement.
Launceston's Bailey Groves has been named on Shooting Australia's 14-person team to compete at the ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The 24-year-old will contest the 10-metre air pistol and teams event having secured his position after a four-competition domestic selection series of events that concluded in June.
Shooting a personal best in the last selection event, Groves said: "I didn't realise until after the competition in Brisbane that I had qualified for world champs. That moment I got the news was simply unreal."
RELATED:
The former Evandale Primary School student and 2015 Examiner Junior Sports Award winner was an Oceania gold medallist in 2019.
The most significant shooting competition of 2023 is seen as a crucial competitive opportunity against the world's best in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The championships begin on August 17. The nomination criteria for Paris 2024 will be released following the championships.
Stewart McSweyn took a stride back towards his best with a strong performance at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in Switzerland.
Racing his first 1500m since September, King Island's Tokyo Olympian raced aggressively before fading in the final stretch to finish in seventh place as Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen sailed to victory in 3:28.72.
McSweyn's time of of 3:32.85 was a few seconds shy of the Australian record of 3:29.51 he set in Monaco in July 2021.
The 28-year-old will have a quick turnaround to compete in Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. He will be joined by fellow Aussie and former Launceston 10 winner Jack Rayner in the 3000m.
Perth cyclist Georgia Baker thrived in some typically Tasmanian weather conditions but it was all in vain at the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile.
Despite heavy rain, the 28-year-old triple Commonwealth champion set the third best time in the 4.4km time trial prologue in Chianciano, just 0.01 seconds off the top spot.
However, Baker was one of the last riders out on course before the race was suspended.
Riding for Team Jayco AlUla, Baker finished 131st in the second stage (+11:36). She is making her second appearance in the nine-stage race across northern Italy which ends on the island of Sardinia.
Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Heather Graham has been named in the Australian squad for a One-Day International tour of Ireland following the Ashes.
The 26-year-old Western Australian, who plays her club cricket with Clarence, was the only Tasmanian-based member in the 14-player Australia squad captained by Alyssa Healy.
Graham has extensive short-form experience around the globe having played for Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League plus Perth Scorchers and the Hurricanes in the WBBL.
Australia and Ireland will play three ODIs at Castle Avenue, Dublin, on July 23, 25 and 28.
Launceston triathlete Jake Birtwhistle declared himself "pumped" with his best World Triathlon Championship Series result in two seasons.
While his Tokyo Olympic teammate Matt Hauser claimed his maiden WTCS victory in Montreal, Birtwhistle was the next best Australian home in 11th.
"My best result in a while, pumped to be getting closer," the 28-year-old triple Commonwealth Games medallist said on Instagram.
"There's plenty of things still to improve so this has me excited for the back half of the season."
Birtwhistle has since travelled on to his European base in the Spanish city of Girona.
The final three WTCS events are in Europe with Hamburg (Germany) on July 13-16 and Sunderland (England) two weeks later before the finale in Pontevedra (Spain) on September 22-24.
Hobart sailors Will Sargent and Ed Reid teamed up with Paige Caldecoat and Eirini Marios to win a sailing world championship in The Hague.
Team Ares became the first Australian crew to win the SB20 World Championships at the Jachtclub Scheveningen in The Netherlands.
The team had a great start to their campaign with a win and fourth place and, after an interrupted second race day and shared day three, made their move on day four, coming back from a four-point deficit to the Portuguese crew to lead by the same margin. After a foggy start to the final day, the team maintained their composure and secured fifth spot in the final race to secure the championship.
Sargent, who is also an SB20 youth world champion and skippered the crew to the Australian title with a perfect score in Hobart in December 2022. admitted the fourth day was pivotal to their success.
"We had a great day on the water, it was a tricky day," he said. "We started off with not the best race in 10th place, but then we paced the last race together with a second and a first (and found) ourselves on top of the leaderboard.
"Really happy with how the team is performing."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.