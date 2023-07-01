The Northern Hawks juggernaut kept rolling on with a 61-56 win over Cripps Waratah in the top-of-the-table clash at Hobart Netball and Sports Centre.
A big second quarter helped the reigning Tasmanian Netball League premiers maintain their 100 per cent campaign.
Keen to maintain momentum in the second-last roster game of the season, Hawks led 16-14 at the first break but then hit the accelerator as Courtney Treloar moved into goal attack and Kendal Jones switched to wing attack, allowing them to increase their lead to 12 goals.
Cripps fought back in the third, but great feeds from Dani Laugher and Steph Walker kept the Hawks' beaks in front.
An intense last quarter saw the visitors' defence working overtime as Mawer and Treloar kept the score ticking over at the other end, finishing with 44 goals and 12 goals respectively.
Sophie Gunn claimed all but five of Cripps' goals.
The Hawks, who were without wing defence Ellie Marshall who is at the Australia under-19 netball squad camp, will play Arrows at 11am on Sunday.
The third-placed Cavaliers had a rather easier time of it, defeating Karana 80-33.
Sitting two points behind Cripps with a top-two qualifying-final spot up for grabs, Cavs flew out of the blocks with a 21-10 opening quarter.
They scored even more goals in the second to lead 43-19 at the main break, adding 17 goals in the third and 20 in the last.
Esther Kidmas finished with 45 goals, Hayley McDougall 28 and Olive Morris seven.
Claire Roberts (15) and Emma Clark (14) led the Karana scoring.
Cavs are scheduled to wrap up their roster campaign when they play Kingston Blues at 11am on Sunday.
In the 19s matches, Hawks went down 27-44 to Cripps while Cavaliers beat Karana 60-33.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.