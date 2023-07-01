A strong final quarter saw the Launceston Tornadoes storm home to defeat Knox Raiders 57-55 in NBL1 South.
Ahead by a point at the first and second breaks, Sarah Veale's side were two behind at the final change in a thrilling game at the State Basketball Centre.
The score was tied at 55-all in the final moments before Macey Crawford converted two free throws to win it for the visitors.
Crawford was one of four Torns to hit double figures, finishing with 11 points with the returning Micah Simpson (15), Olivia West (11 plus nine rebounds) and Riley Lupfer (10) also key contributors.
The Torns may have been without skipper Keely Froling, who remains unavailable due to Opals duties at the Asia Cup, but her twin sister Alicia dominated the contest with a big double-double.
The Raiders figurehead led the stats for points (22) and rebounds (21).
Kiera Rowe also hit a double-double and was the only player not to leave the court.
Simpson, the Torns' on-court general, had missed last weekend's 89-72 loss to Nunawading Spectres at Elphin Sports Centre after falling ill the night before.
Beginning the weekend sitting 15th on the ladder with six wins, 11 losses and five games to play, Launceston will next meet 10th-placed Diamond Valley Eagles in Greensborough at 2pm on Sunday.
The top eight make the play-offs.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.