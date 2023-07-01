The Examiner
Launceston Tornadoes face Knox Raiders in NBL1 South clash

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated July 1 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 8:00pm
Macey Crawford sealed the victory late on for the Tornadoes. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A strong final quarter saw the Launceston Tornadoes storm home to defeat Knox Raiders 57-55 in NBL1 South.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

