Premier Jeremy Rockliff has defended his decision to hire a lobbying and PR firm to run government communications on an eight-week contract paying $50,000.
The state government confirmed it hired Font PR as well as former Hodgman government spin doctor Danielle McKay to work in its communications unit as it works to recruit a replacement for its departed head of communications Lee Anderson.
Mr Rockliff said he had worked with Ms McKay when she was an adviser to former Premier Hodgman and defended the decision to hire her and Font PR.
"We needed someone at short notice to help us through the recruitment process to support us," he said.
"It's an eight-week stint."
Asked if he thought it was appropriate to contract with a lobbying firm, he answered: "It's perfectly appropriate. It's a contract for eight weeks that allows us to recruit and fill positions.
"Dan's not a lobbyist and only providing that very front-facing public-facing media releases and speeches and the like."
Ms McKay, who also worked as a communications adviser to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, resigned abruptly from her position as head of communications at MyState Bank this week.
It now appears she was hired by Font PR to run communications for an eight-week period as the government recruits a new head of communications - a role that pays between $221,400 and $243,600 per year.
Font PR, headed by former chief of staff to Mr Hodgman, Brad Stansfield, and former journalist Becher Townshend, only recently finished up its contract to help promote the government's energy policies.
It is one of a number of firms on the Department of Premier and Cabinet's Marketing and Communications Panel, Mr Rockliff said.
Labor Franklin MHA Dean Winter labelled the step to bring in an external consultant to temporarily run government communications "extraordinary".
"Even with the loss of the communications director, there are still ten people in the Liberals communications office," he said.
"Why do they need so many spin doctors in the first place? Then they add another $50,000 for their partys spin machine."
He also suggested a conflict of interest between Font PR and the government communications role.
"Font is responsible for numerous publications across Tasmania, including Tasmanian Country, the Derwent Valley Gazette, Tasmanian Business, the King Island Courier, the Sorell Times, the Tasman Gazette, the East Coast View and the Northern Midlands Courier," he said.
"This appointment smacks of a desperate government whose only answer to the states problems is an intense spin cycle in overdrive."
