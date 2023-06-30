As part of a new initiative by Ambulance Tasmania, more than 1200 Tasmanian patients remained in the community, and out of hospital, freeing emergency services to attend life-threatening and critical cases.
The community paramedics plan has deployed 12 specially-trained community paramedics across the state in Hobart, Launceston, and Ulverstone to attend less urgent triple zero call-outs.
Ambulance Tasmania community paramedic Sebastian Groves said the plan specialised in dealing with low acuity cases or cases that are not triaged as urgent or life-threatening.
"So these patients are people that are potentially going to be waiting for care for long periods of time and one of the benefits of having us going out there that little bit earlier is it might stop them from getting sicker," Mr Groves said.
"So far it has been an incredibly rewarding experience, helping patients and getting to know the community a little bit better."
Heather Elphick said she found the care her late husband received from the community paramedics was "incredibly helpful".
"We call Sebasian 'Saint Sebastian' because of how good he was. We can't thank him enough, all paramedics really, they are all angels."
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said community paramedics were a great example of the innovative initiatives the government was implementing to ease pressure on our hospitals and ambulance services, whilst ensuring Tasmanians receive the care they need sooner.
"Because of the strong success we've already seen, we are going further and expanding the care our Community Paramedics can provide Tasmanians," he said.
"In the coming months, community paramedics will be able to attend and treat a range of further conditions that don't require emergency care.
"This is a great program that's not just reducing pressure on our ambulance service and emergency services, but providing a much better response for patients who can avoid being involved in unnecessary medical interventions."
