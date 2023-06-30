The Examiner
Ambulance Tasmania community paramedics attend less urgent triple zero call-outs

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Member of the Legislative Council Nick Duigan, Maude "Miki" Pearce, Ambulance Tasmania community paramedic Seb Groves, Heather Elphick and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture by Craig George
Member of the Legislative Council Nick Duigan, Maude "Miki" Pearce, Ambulance Tasmania community paramedic Seb Groves, Heather Elphick and Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture by Craig George

As part of a new initiative by Ambulance Tasmania, more than 1200 Tasmanian patients remained in the community, and out of hospital, freeing emergency services to attend life-threatening and critical cases.

