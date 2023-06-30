The fusion of art and AI

ABOVE: I was amazed at ultra realistic results that I was able to achieve.
The advancement of AI in the past 12 months has see a fascinating and often controversial convergence of technology and creativity in many varied fields.
AI is self learning and has the ability to analyse huge amounts of data, learn from patterns and then generate visually stunning artworks from simple or complex prompts written by users.
With the amount of AI artwork being produced and showcased on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and many other online galleries it is clear the world is embracing AI art.
It does however raise questions about the role of artists, the nature of creativity and the future of both.
In this email are just some of the images I created using AI.
- Photographer, Craig George
ABOVE: This was part of a series that I created titled "Clockwork Insects".
ABOVE: The prompt that I used to generate this image was "Ruined church with lone figure - Dystopian feel". This was the result.
ABOVE: A winters scene created in Midjourney.
