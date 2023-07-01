As one door closes, another opens.
In September 1982, two months after proposing to wife Shona, Rod Hodge was made redundant.
The very next month he "took the plunge" and RIH Screens was born.
Setting up a saw bench in his parents' carport, Mr Hodge liaised with the neighbour to cut at certain times of day "so I wouldn't annoy her".
He had to make other sacrifices, too.
"He sold his XA GT Falcon and it was his pride and joy," Mrs Hodge said.
"He sold that to buy a ute and I remember my mum and dad were very impressed - they thought it was very sensible."
The business kept evolving.
RIH moved to a dilapidated lolly factory at Kings Wharf, grew into a bigger factory in Invermay, and is now housed in an industrial precinct at Broadland Drive.
And on Friday, Mr Hodge farewelled the business after 40 years, handing the reins to the next generation.
Daughter Alissa and partner Callum Bartley will take over as owners from Monday, while Mrs Hodge, who has managed the books since day one, will stay on for the next few years.
"We're really excited for Alissa and Callum and where they can take it," Mrs Hodge said.
"We really hope that it's successful for them."
In a fitting coincidence, Mr Bartley first joined RIH when he was made redundant in another role.
Years later, he will continue a strong tradition of supplying Launceston with security doors, shower screens and more.
"[I'm thankful] for them giving me opportunities and trusting I can keep the business running," he said.
"RIH is Rod Ian Hodge so we're taking over his namesake, he's trusting us with that.
"The amount of work they've done over the past 40 years - it'd be a bit sad for it just to close up.
"I think it's nice to keep it in the family and keep it running."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.