Take a walk back to this week, but as it was in July 2008.
The Examiner's photographers take you back 15 years with the photos above.
To a time when The Examiner's then editor Fiona Reynolds met with Gunns executive chairman John Gay.
People were popping on a red nose for Red Nose Day.
Greens leader Bob Brown caught up with former Prime Minister Bob Hawk at the Wilderness Gala dinner. Dick Smith was also there.
Derek Willis and Brian Smith of the Kings Meadows Lions Club received a cheque for the Winter Relief appeal and South George Town Primary School launched the school 's Positive Behaviour Support Programme.
Elsewhere, others were playing in the snow at Great Lake.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
