The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

John Robert Bennett jailed over crime spree at Bunnings

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 1 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunnings' bandit jailed for 20 months
Bunnings' bandit jailed for 20 months

A 42-year-old man, who once served eight years' jail in Victoria for arson causing death, went on a crime spree across Northern Tasmania while on parole, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.