Bunnings' bandit jailed for 20 months

A 42-year-old man, who once served eight years' jail in Victoria for arson causing death, went on a crime spree across Northern Tasmania while on parole, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
John Robert Bennett, of Tomahawk, pleaded guilty to a raft of stealing and driving offences between February 2021 and February 2023.
The spree was remarkably similar to one for which he was sentenced to 16 months' jail in January 2018 when he stole more than $30,000 worth of property from 21 businesses between February 2016 and December 2017.
Police prosecutor Beryl Kurdistan read facts on Bennett's crimes which included thefts from Bunnings stores at Invermay, Kings Meadows, Devonport and Burnie.
Typically, he would load up a trolley and exit via a side door or back exit without paying.
On February 4, 2021, he parked in the pickup area at Bunnings Invermay and loaded up a trolley with $1632 goods before placing them in the boot of his white Commodore.
He was challenged by a gatekeeper, but drove towards the exit striking a number of parked trolleys before smashing through the boom gate causing $1127 worth of damage.
He pleaded guilty to stealing and injuring property.
He pleaded guilty to numerous counts of drug driving and driving while disqualified in both Devonport and Launceston.
In Burnie, he was driving erratically on the Bass Highway towards Wivenhoe when he struck a railing causing two punctured tyres.
He exited the car and had walked 200 metres before police caught up with him.
Bennett stole two goose down jackets worth $400 each from the Anaconda store in Devonport.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle submitted that Bennett would like to acquire the jackets despite pleading guilty to stealing.
Mr Doyle said Bennett had a drug problem, but was ready to reform by attending residential rehabilitation.
"He know he needs to back those words up with action," he said.
Bennett had spent 281 days in custody between August 2021 and June 30, 2023 where he studied art and poetry.
He said Bennett suffered a profound impact while in custody when a cellmate ended his life.
Magistrate Simon Brown imposed a 18-month sentence for the recent offending and added two months jail for breaching a suspended sentence handed down on October 26, 2020.
He said the thefts totalled $14,000 and that he had seven priors for drug driving and five for unlicensed driving and three convictions for disqualified driving.
"Your record is very poor, you have been offending effectively for a quarter of a century," Mr Brown said.
He said suspended sentences and a drug treatment order had failed in the past.
"There has been a seamless continuation of drug-related offending," Mr Brown said.
He backdated sentencing until September to take into account Bennett's 281 days in custody.
He allowed Bennett to apply for parole with eight months hanging over his head from September 22, 2023.
In 2001 to 2002 Bennett committed three fire-related offences while living in Sale, Victoria.
About 3.25am on February 28, 2002, Bennett lit a fire in the room of a friend at the Criterion Hotel.
A 20-year-old man died from asphyxiation and Bennett was initially charged with murder before pleading guilty to arson causing death.
"You caused the death of a good young man who had his life before him," the sentencing judge said.
"You did not intend to kill him, but you knew what you were doing and were reckless as to it.
For a count of reckless conduct endangering life in a separate incident at Sale, Bennett was sentenced to five years' jail and a second count of reckless conduct endangering life at Stratford he was sentenced to a further five years' jail.
"You are a young man with a deep psychological problem, the judge said in sentencing.
The judge allowed leniency for the then 23-year-old allowing periods of the sentence to be served concurrently making a total of 12 years' jail with eight years' non-parole.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
