The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Riverside Olympic host Launceston United in NPL Tasmania derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:57pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Gedi Krusa shields the ball from United's Angelo Amato. Pictures by Kaleb Clark
Riverside's Gedi Krusa shields the ball from United's Angelo Amato. Pictures by Kaleb Clark

Riverside coach Helder Dos Santos Silva has been banned for the rest of the NPL Tasmania season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.