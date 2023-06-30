Riverside coach Helder Dos Santos Silva has been banned for the rest of the NPL Tasmania season.
The news was confirmed shortly before Olympic hosted Launceston United in Friday night's NPL Tasmania derby which they won 4-1 in front of a bumper Windsor Park crowd.
The suspension follows an incident at the Devonport Cup junior tournament during an under-16 match between Riverside and Launceston City at Valley Road on June 11.
An investigation by Riverside resulted in the Portuguese coach being suspended for two weeks.
However, a Football Tasmania independent tribunal this week imposed a suspension for the remainder of the season.
It will mean Dos Santos Silva is unable to be involved on match days but will be able to take training during the week.
He has not taken charge of a match since the incident and assistant Lynden Prince coached Friday's match.
It is understood the club is awaiting formal confirmation of the suspension before making comment. The club said it continues to support Dos Santos Silva and his family.
Football Tasmania has said it does not comment on disciplinary matters and tribunals, but on June 20 chief executive Matt Bulkeley told The Examiner: "Football Tasmania is aware of the incident and is investigating as per our rules and regulations. Once our investigation is concluded, we will provide our findings to both clubs involved."
There was much happier news for Olympic on the field as a side that had scored just five times in 11 previous matches rattled in four inside the first half and could have had more.
Gedi Krusa scored his first goal since joining from Launceston City before Liam Poulson tapped in from close range after an Andre Chamusca shot was saved by Aidan Piper.
Poulson turned provider for Henry Cook's first top-flight goal before the goal of the game was blasted in by Austin Marshall cutting in from the right wing.
United's best moments came from livewire Canadian winger Jaeden Mercure while English striker David Owusu looked increasingly frustrated up top.
The visitors improved significantly after the break and deservedly reduced the arrears through Angelo Amato's tidy finish, capitalising on a mistake by Zac Reissig.
However, any hopes of a comeback were soon lost when Aidan Rigby was sent off shortly afterwards as Olympic settled for the 4-1 result.
United's veteran goalkeeper Greg Duffy had suffered a broken leg in last week's 9-1 loss against Clarence while Riverside jumped on the opening of the mid-season transfer window to welcome six new faces into their side for their 2-0 loss at Devonport.
US-based Ukrainian striker Nick Pechenyi and Canadian centre-back Adrian Anthony joined fellow import Chamusca while Krusa returned to seniors with Aaron Campbell, Alireza Amiri and Cook also stepping up.
The sides occupied the bottom two places on the ladder having lost all their matches this season bar their previous encounter at Birch Avenue, which Riverside won 2-1.
Toby Harrop scored the late winner as Olympic beat United 2-1 in the under-21 fixture. Campbell Young had scored the opener with Ben Findlay registering for United.
The NPL Tasmania action continues on Saturday with Launceston hosting Clarence at 4.45pm after big guns Devonport and South Hobart square up at Valley Road at 2.30pm.
Daniel Syson's City sit fifth on the ladder with five wins and five losses from their 11 fixtures.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
