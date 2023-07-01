Riverside's best result of the NPL Tasmania season was overshadowed by the loss of coach Helder Dos Santos Silva for the rest of the campaign.
The news was confirmed shortly before Olympic cruised to a 4-1 win over Launceston United in front of a bumper Friday night crowd at Windsor Park.
The suspension follows an incident during an under-16 match between Riverside and Launceston City at the Devonport Cup junior tournament on June 11.
A Football Tasmania independent tribunal examined the incident and suspended the Portuguese coach for the remainder of the season.
It will mean Dos Santos Silva is unable to be involved on match days but will be able to take training during the week. He has not taken charge of a match since the incident and assistant Lynden Prince coached Friday's match.
It is understood the club is awaiting formal confirmation of the suspension before making comment but continues to support Dos Santos Silva and his family.
Football Tasmania has said it does not comment on disciplinary matters and tribunals.
There was much happier news for Olympic on the field as a side that had scored just five times in 11 previous matches rattled in four in just 21 minutes against United.
Gedi Krusa scored his first goal since joining from Launceston City before Liam Poulson tapped in from close range after an Andre Chamusca shot was saved by Aidan Piper.
Poulson turned provider for Henry Cook before the goal of the game was blasted in by Austin Marshall who had scored the winner when the sides met at Birch Avenue earlier in the season.
United's best moments came from livewire Canadian winger Jaeden Mercure while English striker David Owusu looked increasingly frustrated up top.
The visitors improved significantly after the break and deservedly reduced the arrears through Angelo Amato's tidy finish. However, any hopes of a comeback disappeared along with Aidan Rigby who was sent off shortly afterwards.
Launceston City bounced back to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 win over Clarence.
Toby Simeoni neatly timed his two excellent finishes on 30 and 60 minutes with Will Humphrey adding a birthday penalty.
City rode their luck early doors and were grateful to keeper Lachie Clark before taking the lead with a delightful team goal.
Humphrey began the move but the architect was Joel Stone whose sublime dink assist was rifled home by Simeoni.
Humphrey cooly converted the second from the spot after Stef Tantari was upended before Simeoni finished another lovely move. James Hawes' throughball released Mason Smith down the right and his cross was swept home.
The competition's second livewire Canadian winger Riley Wishart reduced the arrears with a stunning left-footed curler on 69 minutes.
The shock of the day came at Valley Road where South Hobart inflicted the first loss of the season on double-chasing leaders Devonport.
Strikers' Brody Denehey netted on his 150th appearance but Isky Van Doorne, Sam Berezansky and Nick Morton goals won it for the visitors.
In Friday's other fixture, second-placed Glenorchy closed the gap on leaders Devonport with a 4-0 win over Kingborough.
A flurry of late goals ended in defeat for second-placed Launceston United at fourth-placed Kingborough.
After a goalless first hour featuring several squandered United opportunities, the match sparked into life with five goals in 14 minutes beginning when Laura Davis gave Lions the lead.
United equalised quick-smart, Lucy Smith with a composed finish when set up by Ava Farquhar.
A lovely move down the left put United ahead, Dani Gunton converting nicely when set up by Maddie Lohse.
However, the Lions had some roar left in them and grabbed two late goals from corners - through Cara Lashmar and Teigan Hennessy - to claim a 3-2 win.
South Hobart increased their advantage at the top with a 3-0 win at Devonport with in-form midfield general Pishon Choi claiming a double.
Clarence host Taroona on Sunday.
Doubles from player-coach Lucy Johns and Charley Read against her old club helped second-placed Riverside women to a 5-1 win against Launceston United.
Unusually, goal machine Meg Connolly had to settle for one as Isabella Duff hit back for United.
The third-versus-fourth encounter at the NTCA Ground went the way of the visitors as Northern Rangers lost 1-0 to a goal from Ulverstone's Georgia Anderson.
Leaders Burnie won 2-0 at Launceston City as Devonport thrashed Somerset 10-0.
In the men's competition, Northern Rangers romped to an impressive 8-0 win over Ulverstone.
Mitch Jones and Bryley Jordan claimed two each with Jesse Fulton, Jacob Burk, Pat Lanau-Atkinson and Ben Moir completing the scoring.
Launceston City also bagged a hatful in a 7-1 win over Burnie United while Somerset won 5-1 at Devonport.
Mexican Jhostan Padron bagged a hat-trick with Jack Lawton and Will Compagne claiming two each.
A Lochie Dean penalty was enough for Launceston United to win 1-0 at Riverside.
Abdel Abdeirasoul twice hit the woodwork and Daniel Shaw did the same for Olympic.
