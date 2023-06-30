A state-of-the-art salmon hatchery opened at Cressy on Friday, injecting $13 million into Tasmania's aquaculture industry and removing Petuna Aquaculture's reliance on flow-through hatchery technology for its salmon stock.
Using world-leading technology, the Recirculation Aquaculture System (RAS) facility, dubbed Cressy III, will further enable the company to improve its environmental and sustainability credentials.
Rene Contreras, from Petuna, said the new hatchery system used significantly less water than traditional systems and would allow the company to grow its salmon to a larger size on land, reducing the time required at sea.
"The RAS system allows up to 99 per cent of the water its fish are living in to be reused through the use of mechanical and biological filters," Mr Contreras said.
"Any waste generated through this process will be used as a fertiliser for neighbouring farms.
"Prior to our Cressy III system, we were able to grow our fish to 170 grams, but with our new system, it is designed for our fish to grow to up to 600 to 700 grams, if we need to."
Mr Contreras said the design process utilised the expertise of international and local aquaculture specialists.
"We began designing this process in 2019, just prior to the pandemic, which made bringing specialists here a little difficult," he said.
"But despite that setback, we have involved world-class specialists as well as local leaders in the industry, bringing together the best minds and the latest technology and research to create this facility."
Petuna acting managing director Gary Neill said Petuna was committed to further improving environmental and sustainability outcomes and ensuring greater efficiencies for the aquaculture industry in Tasmania.
"Cressy III is an integral project for Petuna, demonstrating our commitment to continual improvement and growth and to the environment," Mr Neill said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff congratulated Petuna on its investment in innovation, sustainability, and the Tasmanian economy.
"Salmon farming is an important primary industry for Tasmania, and new investments such as this facility have significant flow-on benefits for local jobs, construction, and supply chain businesses," Mr Rockliff said.
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer said Petuna's investment and development of this facility aligns with the government's Tasmanian Salmon Industry Plan 2023 regarding land-based production systems.
"This facility employs best practice technology for land-based hatcheries, optimises growing conditions for its fish, minimises biosecurity risks, and delivers sustainable environmental outcomes," Mrs Palmer said.
