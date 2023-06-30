The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Norwood Primary sends bumper food donation to Vinnies

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
June 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grade 6 Norwood Primary student Maya Innes with her classmates after a week long food drive for St Vinnies. Picture by Charmaine Manuel.
Grade 6 Norwood Primary student Maya Innes with her classmates after a week long food drive for St Vinnies. Picture by Charmaine Manuel.

Maya Innes, a grade 6 student from Norwood Primary School, was keen to do something for people struggling this winter and decided to get her whole school onboard with a food drive for St Vincent de Paul.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.