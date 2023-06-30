Maya Innes, a grade 6 student from Norwood Primary School, was keen to do something for people struggling this winter and decided to get her whole school onboard with a food drive for St Vincent de Paul.
On Friday morning, Vinnies community youth co-ordinator Rodney Spinks was greeted with several baskets of non-perishable items collected by the Norwood Primary School Student which will be distributed to people in need.
Maya started collecting donations on her own and then brought the idea to her school's student parliament which focus on fundraising in the community,
Assistant principal Luke Padget said that when Maya brought the idea, they "jumped at it" in order to support the community and those who need it most.
READ MORE: 'I'll break your neck' carjacker threatened
The school has previously raised money for different charities, but Vinnies was a bit "closer to home," Mr Padget said.
He said times were tough at the moment and people were finding things incredibly hard.
"Anything that we can provide is good," Mr Padget said.
Mr Spinks said the food drive was a "magnificent effort" and that the food will go towards people who are homeless and others who are struggling.
"We're seeing a lot of rent stress," Mr Spinks said.
He said one of the ways that Vinnies could help people keep their homes was to help them with their other bills.
"A lot of people just don't have the funds to get them through to the end of the week," Mr Spinks said.
The amount that had been collected would be "tremendously helpful" for those living on the street and those who are trying to avoid that situation, Mr Spinks said.
The food will go into the Vinnies pantry and will be distributed to people who come to Vinnies for help.
At the moment, the organisation is "in desperate need" as the demand was increasing through winter, Mr Spinks said.
Anyone who'd like to donate food, can bring it to Vinnies' Head office or shop, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.