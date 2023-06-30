Fine imposed over St Helens melee

A Launceston man was fined $800 after the court heard that he confessed to his lawyer that he had behaved like a dickhead when he tangled with police in St Helens in April 2022.
Max Lewis Dundas, 20, pleaded guilty to a count of assault a police officer, resist a police officer, wilfully obstruct a police officer and a count of use abusive language to a police officer.
The guilty plea came after negotiation of disputed facts between police and Dundas' counsel Bill Griffiths.
Mr Griffiths said body worn camera footage had been examined frame by frame.
Police prosecutor Mike Bonde said Dundas was with another man at the Kazzbar in St Helens about 10.40pm on April 16, 2022, when an associate was being arrested.
The court heard that the associate knocked a policeman unconscious with a coward punch from behind and was being dealt with in the Supreme Court.
"Both defendants approached police from 15 metres away yelling "what the f--- are you doing?"' and tried to separate police from other people," Mr Bonde said.
He said a constable was pushed by Dundas' friend and abusive language continued until capsicum spray was deployed.
"The defendant resisted arrest by pulling his arms away as police tried to arrest him," he said.
Abusive language was used by both defendants.
The incident lasted about four minutes.
Dundas and his co-accused were placed in the rear seat of the police vehicle where they continued to yell and abuse police.
The court heard that Dundas lay down in the rear seat and tried to kick the police vehicle door open.
Mr Bonde said the co-offender had received a $800 fine after pleading guilty last year.
Mr Griffiths said that Dundas had no relevant priors and was well regarded as an apprentice tiler.
"When he came to my office, he said he needed to see me because he had behaved like a dickhead," Mr Griffiths said.
"Well, he wasn't wrong in those instructions," Magistrate Evan Hughes said.
Mr Griffiths said Dundas' group were camping at Ansons Bay and visited St Helens for a few drinks when one of the group was ejected from the premises.
He said the behaviour was entirely out of character and that Mr Hughes could be assured it would not happen again.
Mr Hughes said that he would not record a conviction because it may have lasting consequences when he was 50 or 60 years old.
He said that there was sufficient similarity between the two defendants to apply the same penalty and fined him $800.
