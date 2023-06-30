The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Max Lewis Dundas confesses abusing police, fined $800

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
June 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fine imposed over St Helens melee
Fine imposed over St Helens melee

A Launceston man was fined $800 after the court heard that he confessed to his lawyer that he had behaved like a dickhead when he tangled with police in St Helens in April 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.