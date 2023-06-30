Federal environment and water minister, Tanya Plibersek, visited the state to confirm funding for the $217 million Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme - a project that will deliver 170 megalitres per day to farmers across the North.
But there is at least one farmer who was unhappy with the funding announcement - Oliver Scott-Young has for years been fighting off a Tasmanian Irrigation (TI) proposal to build a dam on the site of his Cressy property.
According to TI, a dam in the area is critical to the success of the Northern Midlands Irrigation Scheme, which it says will boost farm-gate values in the area by $150 million after capital costs.
It will also foster an additional $45 million in on-farm private investment and could help boost food security, according to the company.
But Mr Scott-Young, who is not opposed to the scheme, said TI could opt to use the nearby Poatina Power Station re-regulation pond instead of building a new, $15 million dam on his property.
"Hydro said they could use it," he said.
"But instead, they're going to spend an extra $15 million to try and compulsorily acquire our place and build a dam on it.
"The scheme can still go ahead out of this Hydro dam, so the point of the dam in our place only serves the purpose of making it cheaper for these farmers.
Many of the farmers benefiting from the scheme are "all quite well-off, large-scale farmers" with properties far larger than his, Mr Scott-Young said.
But Andrew Kneebone, chief executive officer of TI, said the scheme would not have been viable using the Hydro pond instead of a new dam at Mr Scott-Young's property.
"There is no viable Hydro dam option that does not come at a significantly increased cost for the irrigators," he said.
He said he has spoken extensively with Mr Scott-Young and made accommodations, including proposing to move the dam site to a more suitable area on the property.
"We've provided a lot of detail around why the re-regulation pond is not viable," he said.
"It's not our dam, it's a Hydro dam, it's already got a specific purpose and it doesn't currently have sufficient spare volume in it for us to use."
He said even if the Hydro re-regulation pond did have enough volume, it would be more expensive for irrigators in the scheme - to the tune of $1 million extra per year.
"It would come at a significantly increased water price to the irrigators in the scheme, substantially above what we undertook to deliver the water for," Mr Kneebone said.
"That would have to be borne by the remainder of the farmers in the district."
TI is particularly concerned about keeping water costs for irrigators down after auctions for a proposed scheme last year failed to attract sufficient to make the scheme viable.
Mr Kneebone said TI was also discussing with Mr Scott-Young alternative sites on the property for the dam that "has less impact on their farm".
"It's not our intent to compulsorily acquire unless we absolutely have to, unless we just can't negotiate a position," he said.
Mr Scott-Young said he was disappointed with the proposal and cast doubt on the reasons for TI choosing not to use the Hydro pond.
"They are going with that option because it is cheaper for the farmers [who purchase water through the irrigation scheme] in terms of the water price, because Hydro is going to charge [TI] a little bit extra to use the Hydro dam," he said.
"At the end of the day, we're getting forced into something that we don't want to do and there's an option that's available that doesn't involve compulsory acquisition.
"So I don't I don't understand how it can be a compulsory acquisition when it's not, in fact, compulsory."
He said TI were "using $15 million of taxpayers' money" to make farmers involved with the scheme more money.
Mr Kneebone on Thursday said there had been an "overwhelming" response from irrigators to the Northern Midlands scheme.
"We originally thought this scheme was going to be about 13,000 megalitres, but the 40 farmers that have put their hand up for water have actually asked for about 25,000 megalitres of capacity," he said.
"It means that they've got security of water supply which means they can then go and invest in their properties.
"They can put additional infrastructure on them. They can also take on contracts with for the supply of their produce with some with high degrees of certainty."
Construction on the scheme is due to begin later this year.
