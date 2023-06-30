Previously unseen data on greyhound racing deaths will now be released to the public in Tasmania.
Any greyhound death that occurs within 14 days of the dog receiving an injury on track will be publicly released online, which goes further than what is required nationally.
A hearing for the Legislative Council's short inquiry into the roles and functions of the Office of Racing Integrity was held this morning.
Independent MLC Meg Webb said positive discussions had been held in budget estimates around increased transparency relating to deaths from greyhound racing.
Office of Racing Integrity racing director Justin Helmich said Tasmania will now release a quarterly data report on greyhound welfare, similar to what occurs in New South Wales and Queensland.
"I have had discussions with my team in relation to that aspect and indeed a number of other reporting criteria in relation to greyhound welfare," Mr Helmich said.
"It will be a consistent approach, the only difference will be the reporting of the greyhounds that have died within 14 days of receiving an injury. That will be included in our reporting, but is not included in other jurisdictions' reporting."
The Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission in NSW currently releases quarterly reports that include the number of greyhound deaths from euthanasia as a result of racing, the number of injuries sustained, and the number of days they were incapacitated from those injuries.
