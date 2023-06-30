Saturday marks 40 years since the Commonwealth v Tasmania case - the landmark High Court decision that put the final nail in the coffin of Robin Gray's Franklin dam dreams.
In a four-three vote, the court held that the federal government had legitimately prevented construction of the dam.
It marked the end of four years of political turmoil over the project, which was vehemently opposed by middle-class environmentalists.
It would have flooded 35 kilometres along the Franklin river. But it also would have increased the Hydro-Electric Commission's generating capacity by about a fifth.
The two proposed dams would have had generating capacity of 180MW, making it among the biggest power generators in the state.
It is generation capacity that is sorely needed today.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett often says electricity supply and demand is "finely balanced" in the state right now.
In other words, Tasmania now lacks the capacity to provide even firming power to new industries.
Hydro-Electric Department - later renamed the Hydro Electric Commission - established the state's hydro system with a vision that If You Build it, They Will Come.
Cheap hydro power attracted new industries to the state, from metals production and processing to newsprint.
Today, these industries are the engine of Tasmania's economy and among the biggest employers.
But HEC's successor, Hydro Tasmania, has long since lost that risk-taking If You Build it, They Will Come spirit.
Industries like hydrogen, data centres, minerals processing, or even Bitcoin mining, see vast potential on the island.
But these energy-intensive industries require cheap electricity - and they are being denied.
Recently, Fortescue Future Industries put on hold plans for a 240MW hydrogen plant at Bell Bay.
It made the decision not long after Abel Energy signed plans to construct its methanol plant at the site.
Reportedly, Fortescue took the decision because there simply wasn't enough capacity at the Bell Bay site to provide firming power to more than one project.
Other proponents for hydrogen, such as Origin Energy, have expressed doubt that electricity prices are low enough to enable their proposed large Bell Bay plant.
A proposal for nickel processing at Bell Bay was reportedly put on ice, due to the lack of power available.
Meanwhile data centres, which are extremely energy-intensive, have tried to access cheaper electricity from Hydro Tasmania, without success.
The founder of Launceston-based data company Firmus even said he believes the state government has abandoned its 2018 Data Centre Action Strategy.
Had Gordon-below-Franklin gone ahead, Hydro would have a little more capacity to hand out - perhaps enough to allow some of these new industries to blossom.
Tasmania is now paying the price.
But that's all water over the dam now. The government - rightly - has no intention of challenging the World Heritage Area and revisiting that 1980s controversy.
But it is still failing in its vision - If You Build it, They Will Come.
Hydro had an opportunity to vastly expand new renewable generation with wind farms.
Apparently, out of concerns about competition, it has decided not to do so.
Instead, the state's new wind farms are being developed by private proponents, albeit with some support from Hydro and Aurora in the form of electricity purchase contracts.
Some of these are truly vast in scale - ACEN Australia is developing its North-East Wind Farm, a massive 1260MW project.
But progress is slow - had the government championed the sector earlier, many more could be up and running now.
Perhaps enough to attract these new industries.
Hydro is presently distracted by plans for its $3.8 billion Marinus Link Bass Strait interconnector and the Battery of the Nation project.
Some of these will increase capacity, such as at the Tarraleah Power Station upgrade and the Lake Cethana pumped hydro project.
But these will primarily be used to sell into the Victorian market, taking advantage of the Marinus interconnector to cash in on higher mainland wholesale prices.
Besides, it is all happening too slowly for the likes of Fortescue and Firmus.
The state is missing out on opportunities that should have been seized by Hydro 20 years ago.
Tasmanians missed out on a huge chunk of generation 40 years ago. They have missed out on opportunities for vast wind developments since then.
Let's hope the likes of Fortescue give the state another chance in a decade's time, once Marinus and Battery of the Nation are complete.
